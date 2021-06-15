TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 1,773 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

