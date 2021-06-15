TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $274.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.22 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

