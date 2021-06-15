TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $196.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

