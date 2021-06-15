TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $247,302,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

The Southern stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

