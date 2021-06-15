TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 485 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.6% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $34,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

