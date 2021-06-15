Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,955 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

NYSE GPC opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

