Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,097 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortive were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

