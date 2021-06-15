Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $395.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

