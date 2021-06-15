Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,106 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,658,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $376.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

