Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 18,107 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.7% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 196,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $3,733,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 38.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

