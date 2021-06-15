Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.03 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $622,652. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.