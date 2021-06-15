Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameren were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,389,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,477,000 after buying an additional 237,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

