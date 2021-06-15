Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,436. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,629.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

