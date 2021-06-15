TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $21.01 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007901 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000200 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,905,134,310 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.