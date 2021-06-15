Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,607.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 396.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 157,494 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

