Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 42.6% in May

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 120,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of TBNK opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

