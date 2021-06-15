Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 4.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $211,897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.30. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.