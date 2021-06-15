Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

