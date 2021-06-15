Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 320 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $98.47 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.