Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

