Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

NYSE:O opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

