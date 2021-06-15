Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of PLOW opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $972.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

