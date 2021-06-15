Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,358,000 after purchasing an additional 189,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,297,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

