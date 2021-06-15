Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period.

EWX opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $61.50.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

