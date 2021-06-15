Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,625 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.