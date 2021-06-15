Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 530 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.