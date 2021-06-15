The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,451,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,516 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $166,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.90. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.