The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the May 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.72. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,118 shares of company stock valued at $10,134,964. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

