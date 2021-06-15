The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,558. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

