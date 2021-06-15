The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,972 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,797. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

