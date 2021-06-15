The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Down 43.5% in May

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GDL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 41,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,857. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,789,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

