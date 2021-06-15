The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to Neutral

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89. Toray Industries has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Toray Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.