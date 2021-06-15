The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of The Honest stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

