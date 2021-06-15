The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $183.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.95.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

