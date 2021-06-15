The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

