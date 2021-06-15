The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $82,000 in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

UIHC stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

