The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.