The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.07. The National Security Group has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.