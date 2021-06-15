The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $9.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

