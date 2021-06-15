The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Richard Anthony Law Buys 66,000 Shares

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) insider Richard Anthony Law bought 66,000 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £100,980 ($131,931.02).

PEBB stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of £251.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. The Pebble Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

