The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,887 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 132,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 94,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

IVR opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.53.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

