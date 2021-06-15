The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 521 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of GIL opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -253.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

