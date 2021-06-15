The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GasLog Partners worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93. GasLog Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

