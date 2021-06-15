The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 71.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

