The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

TY stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

