The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $27.75 Average PT from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares in the company, valued at $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

