The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. The Timken posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after buying an additional 306,256 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

