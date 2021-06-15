The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

