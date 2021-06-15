Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,319 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

C opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.01. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

