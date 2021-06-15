Thomas White International Ltd. Has $225,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $211.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $213.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

